Six flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

Six flights have been diverted from the Delhi airport due to bad weather between 9.30 am and 12 noon on Thursday, airport officials told PTI.

“Four flights have been diverted to Jaipur. Two flights have been diverted to Lucknow due to heavy rains,” an official said.

The flights that were diverted to Jaipur were of Air Astana, Jet Airways, Indigo and GoAir.

“One flight of Vistara and one flight of IndiGo were diverted to Lucknow,” the official added.

Residents in Delhi-NCR woke up to light showers on Thursday, which brought down the temperature slightly. The national capital is likely to experience rain and hailstorm through the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, attributing it to the western disturbance approaching the northwestern region of India.

“Under its (western disturbance) influence, fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow with isolated hailstorms very likely over Western Himalayan Region from February 13 to 15. Isolated heavy rain/snow also likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 14th February,” the MeT department said.

At least 10 trains arriving in Delhi are delayed this morning due to low visibility conditions.

The weather agency forecasts scattered to fairly widespread rain accompanied by thundershowers over the plains of northwest and central region on Thursday.

