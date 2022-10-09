Six children drown in Gurugram pond; CM announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Six children, all boys aged eight to 13 years, drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Haryana’s Gurugram on Sunday.

Teams of police, State Disaster Response Force, Civil Defence, National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the spot to retrieve the bodies bodies from the pond. The operation lasted four hours.

The children, identified as Durgesh, Ajit, Rahul, Piyush, Deva and Varun, all residents of Shankar Vihar Colony, had gone to take a bath in the pond this afternoon and drowned. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “Prima facie, it has been found that in this 5-7 acre area, there are several pits and due to rain, water had collected in the pits. The children had gone there to take a bath. Legal action will be taken if anyone’s negligence is found.”

Yadav added Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. “This is a very unfortunate incident. We will identify such temporary ponds and drain their water so that such an accident does not happen in future,” Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

With inputs from PTI