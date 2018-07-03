Six cases of malaria reported in past week, says SDMC

In the past week, six new cases of malaria have been recorded, taking the total to 46. So far, 30 cases of dengue have been reported, including eight last month. (File) In the past week, six new cases of malaria have been recorded, taking the total to 46. So far, 30 cases of dengue have been reported, including eight last month. (File)

With cases of malaria outnumbering dengue in the capital so far this season, doctors have suggested scaling up of information campaigns and precautionary measures. In the past week, six new cases of malaria have been recorded, taking the total to 46. So far, 30 cases of dengue have been reported, including eight last month. This is as per a report released by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the agency that tabulates data for vector-borne diseases in the capital.

Two fresh cases of chikungunya have been reported in the last week of June, taking the total to 16, the report added. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that India accounts for 75% of all malaria cases in southeast Asia, and that symptoms include fever, headache, chills and vomiting that usually appear within a fortnight of the mosquito bite. Doctors explained that the higher incidence of malaria cases wasn’t “uncommon” but required precautionary measures.

A senior doctor at GTB hospital said, “Both dengue and malaria have difference carriers but the common link is water. While some research suggests that higher incidence of malaria could be linked to rising temperatures, people need to take all possible precautions. These include avoiding the pooling of water and using a mosquito net.”

The SDMC report said that domestic breeding checkers have found mosquito breeding in 42,547 households in the city till June 30, adding that 48,521 legal notices have been served for various violations and “3,506 prosecutions have been initiated”. Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal had on June 28 directed local bodies and agencies to intensify mosquito control measures. He also asked for regular review meetings at the level of district magistrates with all stakeholders.

Overall, the dengue affected 9,271 people in the city last year. The number of malaria and chikungunya cases reported last year stood at 1,142 and 940 respectively.

