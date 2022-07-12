scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Noida: Six arrested, two minors apprehended for snatching chains, mobile phones

The Noida police recovered around 40 mobile phones, three stolen motorbikes, Rs 5,000 in cash and two illegal revolvers of .315 bore from the accused.

Written by Malavika Prasad | Noida |
Updated: July 12, 2022 11:55:48 am
noida news, delhi news, delhi crime, noida crime news, phone snatchingwo of the gang members would dismantle the stolen phones and sell the parts, charging anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 1,500 for various parts, the police said.

Noida police arrested six men and apprehended two minors for allegedly snatching chains and mobile phones on Monday, officers said. The accused were caught near Sorkha village at 4 am on Monday during police checking in the area, the station house officer of Noida Sector 113 police station said.

“Around 40 mobiles and 12 display screens have been recovered from them. Our investigation shows that one of the members had stolen at least 37 mobiles in a month,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh. The police have also recovered three stolen motorbikes – two Splendor Plus and one Yamaha FZ – from the accused. Two of the bikes were stolen from Noida and one from Delhi. Additionally, Rs 5,000 in cash and two illegal revolvers of .315 bore and two live cartridges have also been recovered from the accused, officers said.

“The group’s area of operation was Delhi-NCR where they would snatch chains and mobile phones and send pictures of the stolen items to their associates. The associate would then sell the mobile phones. Some of the accused have a criminal history. The minors, who were snatchers too, have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act,” Singh added.

The accused would allegedly snatch phones and gold chains on empty roads near Sector 58, Noida and Parthala by intimidating victims with revolvers and assaulting them, the police said. Two of the gang members would dismantle the stolen phones and sell the parts, charging anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 1,500 for various parts, they added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investmentPremium
Facing heat after rape ban, Uber warmed up to TOI group, got its investment
More from Delhi

An FIR has been registered under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement