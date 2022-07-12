Noida: Six arrested, two minors apprehended for snatching chains, mobile phones

Noida police arrested six men and apprehended two minors for allegedly snatching chains and mobile phones on Monday, officers said. The accused were caught near Sorkha village at 4 am on Monday during police checking in the area, the station house officer of Noida Sector 113 police station said.

“Around 40 mobiles and 12 display screens have been recovered from them. Our investigation shows that one of the members had stolen at least 37 mobiles in a month,” said additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh. The police have also recovered three stolen motorbikes – two Splendor Plus and one Yamaha FZ – from the accused. Two of the bikes were stolen from Noida and one from Delhi. Additionally, Rs 5,000 in cash and two illegal revolvers of .315 bore and two live cartridges have also been recovered from the accused, officers said.

“The group’s area of operation was Delhi-NCR where they would snatch chains and mobile phones and send pictures of the stolen items to their associates. The associate would then sell the mobile phones. Some of the accused have a criminal history. The minors, who were snatchers too, have been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act,” Singh added.

The accused would allegedly snatch phones and gold chains on empty roads near Sector 58, Noida and Parthala by intimidating victims with revolvers and assaulting them, the police said. Two of the gang members would dismantle the stolen phones and sell the parts, charging anywhere between Rs 100 and Rs 1,500 for various parts, they added.

An FIR has been registered under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.