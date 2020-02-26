‘Inshallah, there will be complete peace here’: NSA Ajit Doval tours violence-hit northeast Delhi

NSA Ajit Doval interacting with locals in northeast Delhi. (Source: ANI) NSA Ajit Doval interacting with locals in northeast Delhi. (Source: ANI)

In an effort to diffuse the simmering tensions in parts of northeast Delhi marred by violent clashes, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Thursday reached out to locals and assured them the situation is under control.

“Situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police are doing its work,” Doval said after visiting the areas.

At least 24 people were killed and over 250 injured in the clashes that began on Sunday.

While interacting with locals, a student wearing a burqa walked up to him and said “we are not feeling safe and comfortable.”

Doval assured her saying: “I give you my word, you do not have to worry, it is the responsibility of the police, it is the responsibility of the government.” He also said he was there on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“People have a sense of unity among them, there is no enmity. A few criminals do things like this (spread violence), people are trying to isolate them. Police is here and doing its work. What has happened has happened. Inshallah, there will be complete peace here. My message is that everyone who loves their country — also loves their society, their neighbour. Everyone should live with love and harmony with others. People should try to resolve each other’s problems and not increase them,” Doval said as he walked through the lanes of northeast Delhi and met locals.

#WATCH Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval takes stock of the situation in Maujpur area of #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/f8Jc7LR7P0 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Doval was also seen telling a woman resident to keep the feeling of love and brotherhood alive. “Prem ki bhaavna bana kar rakhiye. Hamara ek desh hai, hum sab ko milkar rehna hai. Desh ko mil kar aage badhana hai. (Our country is one and we have to live together. We have to together take the country to new heights).” He also said the situation is being monitored by drones.

Earlier this morning, Doval held a meeting at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) along with the top brass of the Delhi Police.

On Tuesday, Doval held a similar meeting with the top brass of the Delhi Police and met DCP (northeast) in Seelampur, Ved Prakash Surya, accompanied by Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik. Sources said he sought details of the dead and injured and the number of those arrested and detained. After the meeting, around 12.30 am, Doval visited violence-hit areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri Chowk in northeast Delhi to take stock of the law and order situation and met with top police officers.

Violence-affected areas in Delhi Violence-affected areas in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for peace. In a series of tweets posted today, Modi appealed to his “brothers and sisters” to maintain “peace and brotherhood” at all times, and said it was important to restore “calm and normalcy” at the earliest. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister added that he had held an extensive review on the situation, and agencies were working on the ground to restore peace.

