Situation contained, no relaxation till vaccine found: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Amid festival season and a change in weather, Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday said the Delhi government is carrying out containment, contact tracing and isolation to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the city.

The high-level expert committee led by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul had earlier suggested that the state government prepare for 15,000 cases per day. “The expert committee had said that due to cold and the festive season, cases (per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000. But right now, it’s around 4,000 so the situation is contained. We are focusing on containment, contact tracing and isolation to tackle the situation. Hence, there will be no relaxation in restrictions unless the vaccine arrives. Masks and social distancing is absolutely mandatory. We will continue taking strict precautions,” Jain said on Sunday.

The committee, in its report submitted to the Delhi government, had listed three reasons which may lead to a surge of 15,000 cases per day in the city. “Winter months that make respiratory illnesses severe; patients may come from outside to Delhi in large numbers; patients coming from distant areas are likely to be get more serious. In addition, with festival gatherings, there could be a sudden rise in cases,” the report stated.

For the last two days, Delhi has been reporting over 4,000 Covid cases daily. On Sunday, the city saw 4,136 new cases and 33 deaths, taking the total infections to 3,56,656 and the death toll to 6,258. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.17%, while the death rate was 1.76%.

Jain said about two-thirds of the beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients are vacant at the moment. There are 15,755 beds for Covid patients in the city, out of which 10,399 are vacant.

Talking about the national capital’s fatality ratio in the last 10 days, he said: “In the last 10 days, the death toll has been 0.94 per cent while the overall fatality ratio stands at 1.77 per cent.”

The health minister also declared that schools in Delhi won’t reopen in the near future. “All schools shall remain closed for the time being. We had a discussion regarding the same with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday,” he said.

Of the 26,744 active cases in the city, 16,115 are under home isolation.

