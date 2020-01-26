Sitharam Yechury alleges BJP conspiracy at protest

“The national flag is one-third saffron, one-third green and one-third white. If coloured only with saffron, the country will perish… CAA, NRC and NPR are a conspiracy by BJP for a Hindutva Rashtra,” Sitharam Yechury said. (File) “The national flag is one-third saffron, one-third green and one-third white. If coloured only with saffron, the country will perish… CAA, NRC and NPR are a conspiracy by BJP for a Hindutva Rashtra,” Sitharam Yechury said. (File)

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury Saturday said the new citizenship law, NRC and NPR are precursors to the BJP’s conspiracy to turn the country into a “Hindutva Rashtra”. Addressing an anti-CAA protest led by women in East Delhi’s Khureji Khas, he said, “The national flag is one-third saffron, one-third green and one-third white. If coloured only with saffron, the country will perish… CAA, NRC and NPR are a conspiracy by BJP for a Hindutva Rashtra.”

“The PM is wrong when he says the opposition is inciting protesters. We are at the back, people are at the vanguard of this fight to save the Constitution,” he said.

