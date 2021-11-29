Site of proposed church vandalised in Dwarka, 1 arrested

A warehouse where a proposed church is supposed to have been built at Dwarka was allegedly vandalised by a group of men, who have been accused of damaging the board outside and threatening people. Police said one person has been arrested.

Those present at the warehouse, where a signboard that read ‘church’ was put up over the weekend, alleged that members of a right-wing outfit interrupted the Sunday mass and indulged in vandalism. Police said cases have been registered against both sides, including under the DDMA Act, which prohibits large gatherings. Around 15-20 people associated with the church, Ankur Narula Ministries, were praying when some men gathered outside, police said. A purported video of the incident shows some men sloganeering and damaging a board outside.

Shankar Choudhary, DCP (Dwarka), said in a statement: “A call regarding the confrontation between two groups was reported at Matiala road police station at Bindapur. Some people had gathered at a warehouse where they had put a board with word ‘CHURCH’ to which locals had objected as they claim it to have been done clandestinely. In this quarrel, some local miscreants tried to vitiate atmosphere by vandalising the said board. The miscreants ran away by the time police reached the spot. Cases have been registered against both groups under relevant IPC sections. No one was injured. One of them has been arrested…”