Delhi: SIT probing protest violence identifies 25 men using footage

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is probing 10 cases of rioting registered in connection with recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens in the capital, has identified 25 men allegedly involved in violence that took place in Seemapuri, Seelampur and Jaffarabad on December 20.

The SIT was constituted following Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik’s directives to conduct a fair probe into the cases.

“After receiving case files, the investigating officers started visiting areas and coordinating with local police to identify the attackers. With the help of CCTV footage, police have so far identified 25 men. Police have identified their homes and hideouts and they would be arrested in the coming days,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said that once the men are arrested, it will be ascertained whether the protests were spontaneous or planned.

Apart from identifying the men, the SIT also came to know during their investigation that some of the accused have previous cases of burglary and robbery.

“We have so far identified only those who were clearly seen in footage damaging public property and pelting stones at police personnel,” an officer said, adding that police are also probing whether some protesters had been instigated using WhatsApp or social media.

