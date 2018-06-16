Sit-in day 5: Can PM run govt without officers, asks Kejriwal

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Satyendra Kumar Jain and Gopal Rai during a sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals residence, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo) Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Satyendra Kumar Jain and Gopal Rai during a sit-in protest at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijals residence, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Would Prime Minister Narendra Modi be able to run his government if officers were absent for meetings, asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday as he once again sought the PM’s intervention to end the “strike” by IAS officers. Kejriwal, who has been on a sit-in protest at the L-G’s office with three of his ministers since Monday, also announced a door-to-door campaign to press for their demand for statehood. On spotting four ambulances and doctors at Raj Niwas during the day, the AAP leaders threatened to stop drinking water if they are “forcibly evicted”. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain have been on an indefinite fast for the past three and four days, respectively.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and claimed the Centre has agreed to take up the issue with the L-G. “I narrated to him the entire situation in Delhi and how IAS officers have been avoiding important government meetings during the past four months,” claimed Sanjay Singh.

In his second letter to the PM — which was in response to an invite for a NITI Aayog meeting on June 17 — Kejriwal reiterated that AAP’s demands for full statehood and approval of the doorstep delivery scheme be met. Else, he said, workers would march to the PM’s residence on Sunday and demand that the “strike” by IAS officers be stopped. The CM added that he wanted to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting, where issues such as health insurance would be discussed, and asked for the PM to intervene by then and end the protest. He also sent a video message via social media, asking Modi if he would be able to run his government “if, in his meetings, officers didn’t show up”.

“We have been here for five days and you have been standing by and letting BJP leaders take over the Secretariat, instead of ensuring that the IAS officers’ strike ends,” he said. Alleging that L-G Anil Baijal had done “nothing” to end the “strike” despite repeated pleas, Kejriwal said, “I am surprised that it is the fifth day and he (Baijal) is not willing to end it.”

In his letter to Modi on Thursday, Kejriwal had said, “This is the first strike by IAS officers in the history of India… Only you and the L-G can end this strike. Since the L-G is not willing to do it, Delhi government and the people urge you with folded hands to end the strike so that work can resume.”

Kejriwal added that AAP workers would reach out to 10 lakh households to collect signatures “on this obstruction to Delhi government work, and on the issue of full statehood”.

He went on to attack the Centre for creating “roadblocks” to stop the AAP government, since the BJP was “facing difficulties in answering for their lack of progress in states such as Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat”. “The AAP government has done so much work in education, health, power and water departments… People in those (BJP-ruled) states are now asking questions on development issues, and they are finding it difficult to answer,” said the CM.

He also countered criticism that his protest was an “AC-sofa dharna”. Kejriwal also addressed the issue of air pollution in Delhi and alleged that the environment secretary hasn’t been attending meetings for four months: “If he doesn’t come, how should we work?”

IAS AGMUT officers countered Kejriwal’s claims: “Reports are totally baseless and wrong. All officers of Delhi government, including IAS officers, are working with utmost sincerity.”

