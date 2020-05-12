SIT begins probing teen’s suicide at Gurgaon flat

A 17-year-old jumped to his death from the 11th floor of his Gurgaon flat. (Representational) A 17-year-old jumped to his death from the 11th floor of his Gurgaon flat. (Representational)

Six days after a 17-year-old jumped to his death from the 11th floor of his Gurgaon flat, purportedly after another teenager accused him of molestation on a social media post, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to conduct the probe.

In the order issued by DCP (East) regarding the matter, it has been stated, “For the investigation of the above matter, a Special Investigation Team is formed under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police, DLF, which includes the following…”

The four-member SIT, the order states, apart from ACP (DLF), will include the Station House Officer of the Sector 53 police station, and two personnel from the Cyber police station.

“We have only received the order regarding the SIT today. We have also met the family of the boy today and are conducting further investigations in the matter. No FIR has been registered yet,” ACP (DLF) Karan Goyal said.

The teenager’s aunt, who has been staying with the parents since his death, also confirmed that the family had been called by the ACP for a meeting on Monday. “We met ACP Goyal today, who told us that an SIT is being formed to investigate this matter. We are hopeful that an FIR will be lodged soon,” she said.

Following a representation from the teenager’s family, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took cognizance of the matter, writing to the DCP of the area and asking that he “look into the allegations made by the complainant”. “Further, it is recommended that after rendering counselling to the aforesaid girl, her statement may be recorded,” states the letter.

“Similarly, the friends of the deceased boy may also be provided counselling by a professional counsellor, in order to remove the trauma, and record their statements. Also, as per the allegations made by the complainant that the posts are still circulating, action to remove these alleged posts may also be simultaneously taken to avoid undesired coverage,” it adds.

Police sources further said that statements of two of the deceased’s friends have been recorded in the presence of the Child Welfare Committee as well.

The incident had taken place around 11.30 am on the night of May 4, when the teenager, a Class XII student at a private school, had jumped from his 11th floor home. His family had alleged that he had taken the step after he discovered that a girl had named him in a social media post wherein she accused him of molesting her two years ago.

In his complaint to police last week, the boy’s father had alleged that the “immense distress, shame, fear and unbearable anxieties” cause by the “defamatory, slanderous, illegal post” had led to his son committing suicide, and had sought that a case be registered against “all persons who have posted the said illegal post” and against “the platform Instagram which allowed the public dissemination of such illegal and obnoxious post”.

The boy’s mobile phone, which had a fingerprint lock, had, following his death, been handed over to the police to unlock and probe its contents.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd