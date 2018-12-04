Okay with two-member SIT probing 1984 cases: Centre

The probe by the Special Investigation Team into 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases may finally see some movement, with the Centre Monday telling the Supreme Court that it had no objection to a two-member team continuing with the work in place of the three-member team set up by the court in January.

But the court noted that since the original order setting up the SIT was by a three-judge bench, it could not be changed by a two-judge bench. It said it will take up the matter again on Tuesday, when it will be sitting in a three-judge combination.

The January order was given by a three-judge bench headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra. It had set up the SIT to probe 186 riot-related cases that a supervisory body appointed by the court had found were closed without further probe.

The court had approved the names of former Delhi HC judge Justice S N Dhingra, serving Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer Abhishek Dular and retired IG rank officer Rajdeep Singh as committee members. But Singh did not join, citing personal reasons.

Appearing before a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta, ASG Pinky Anand suggested that former DG-rank officer Navneet Rajan Wasan, who had earlier served as the Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development, be included in place of Singh. But the bench said the government cannot “choose its own judge”.

Senior advocates H S Phoolka and R S Suri, appearing for the petitioner, then urged the court to permit the SIT to continue with the two existing members to avoid further delay. The ASG said she had no objection to this.