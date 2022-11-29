Three sisters hit by speeding car in Noida market, 1 dead

A six-year-old girl died on Monday, a day after an allegedly speeding car rammed into her and her two sisters while they were eating snacks at a market in Noida’s Sadarpur on Sunday. The police identified the girl as Riya and said that her sisters Ankita (18) and Anu (16), who were injured in the accident, are now out of danger.

Officials from the Sector 39 police station arrested Sanoj, the driver of the Swift Desire that hit the girls, from the spot after the car rammed into a column of bricks. The police are now on the lookout for another individual who was in the car at the time. While the police did not confirm if the driver was drunk at the time, they said that alcohol bottles were recovered from the car.

According to the complaint filed by the girls’ mother Pushpa, who was with them when the accident occurred but escaped being hit, they had gone to the market to buy medicines. “The car was being driven fast, and in a negligent manner, and struck my three daughters, who were injured,” she said.

A case has been filed under sections 304a (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 338 (grievous hurt by endangering life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.