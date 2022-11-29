scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Three sisters hit by speeding car in Noida market, 1 dead

While the car driver was arrested from the spot, the police said they are now on the lookout for another person who was in the car.

According to the complaint filed by the girls’ mother Pushpa, who was with them when the accident occurred but escaped being hit, they had gone to the market to buy medicines.

A six-year-old girl died on Monday, a day after an allegedly speeding car rammed into her and her two sisters while they were eating snacks at a market in Noida’s Sadarpur on Sunday. The police identified the girl as Riya and said that her sisters Ankita (18) and Anu (16), who were injured in the accident, are now out of danger.

Officials from the Sector 39 police station arrested Sanoj, the driver of the Swift Desire that hit the girls, from the spot after the car rammed into a column of bricks. The police are now on the lookout for another individual who was in the car at the time. While the police did not confirm if the driver was drunk at the time, they said that alcohol bottles were recovered from the car.

Also read |‘I’m a victim of custodial violence’: Khalid Saifi tells HC in bail plea in 2020 Delhi riots case

According to the complaint filed by the girls’ mother Pushpa, who was with them when the accident occurred but escaped being hit, they had gone to the market to buy medicines. “The car was being driven fast, and in a negligent manner, and struck my three daughters, who were injured,” she said.

More from Delhi

A case has been filed under sections 304a (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 338 (grievous hurt by endangering life or safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
C Raja Mohan writes: Radical Islam is under challenge in Iran and Saudi A...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: Radical Islam is under challenge in Iran and Saudi A...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 10:32:32 am
Next Story

Ukraine woman’s plea: Delhi HC directs parents of boy to refrain from dwelling on inconsequential incidents

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close