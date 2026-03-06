Sisters found dead, mother unconscious in South Delhi

Police said they are yet to ascertain the sequence of events and motive behind the deaths. An investigation is currently underway, they added.

Two sisters were found dead and their mother unconscious at their residence in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Monday evening, police said, adding that the woman is suspected to have killed the girls before attempting to die by suicide.

Police said a call was received at Malviya Nagar police station around 6:10 pm and officers were told that the residents of a house in the area were neither opening the door, nor responding despite repeated attempts by their relatives.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the door locked from inside. Upon entering the house by force, the bodies of two girls were discovered in separate rooms. One of the victims was found with a pillow placed over her face, while the other had a ligature mark around the neck, police said.