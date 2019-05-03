Delhi: ‘Sisters drink poison after fight, die in hospital’

A family dispute in Northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar took an ugly turn when two women allegedly committed suicide on April 28. Police said the women, Savita (35) and Sonia Kumar (43), were sisters who married brothers from the same family. They all lived together.

“On April 28, the sisters had a fight and Savita consumed poison at 4.20 pm. She was admitted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. At 7.30 pm, her elder sister Sonia drank poison and was admitted to the same hospital,” said DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

During treatment, Savita died on April 29. The next day, Sonia died as well, said Arya.

While Sonia got married over a decade ago, Savita got married into the same family six years ago. A police officer said, “The two argued over their children. It was a minor matter.”

Arya said since the younger sister had been married for less than seven years, the area SDM was informed. “The family did not allege any matrimonial dispute,” she said. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, said police.