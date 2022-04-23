Sisodia’s message to MLAs: Stand firm against BJP’s ‘bulldozer politics’

Amid the exchange of political barbs over the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, the Aam Aadmi Party Friday accused Delhi BJP leaders and councillors of threatening the residents by demolishing their houses and shops if they failed to pay a bribe.

Days after several shops, small carts and the exterior gate of a mosque were demolished by the North MCD, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday wrote to all AAP MLAs to fight back and support the public who are allegedly being “threatened, blackmailed and intimidated” by the BJP councillors, and said that the real reason behind “BJP’s bulldozer politics is their lust for money”.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Sisodia said, “As BJP prepares to leave the MCD, it has decided to extort as much money as it can from people. BJP goons are giving baseless threats to shop owners and landlords of Delhi.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted Sisodia’s letter and added, “We are receiving several complaints from all over Delhi. The public won’t tolerate blatant extortion and hooliganism.”

He further wrote, “Is this why the MCD elections have been postponed?”

Exhorting all AAP MLAs to keep a check on bribery cases and hand extortionists over to the police, Sisodia’s letter said, “We have been getting complaints from many people that BJP leaders are now going to homes and shops of Delhiites and threatening people to pay them a certain amount as bribes, otherwise they will bulldoze their houses too.”

Sisodia said he received complaints personally from residents of his constituency, Patparganj. The BJP wants to fill its coffers during its final days in the MCD. Tell the residents of your constituency that the AAP government is with them. Immediately inform the government if you witness any such extortion in your constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leader Adesh Gupta wrote to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation, urging them to start an anti-encroachment drives in areas under their jurisdiction.

Responding to AAP’s allegations, Gupta said that ever since the bulldozers started removing encroachments in North Delhi, Kejriwal and his AAP leaders are “scared of losing the Bangladeshi and Rohingya vote banks in encroached areas”.

Gupta said “Delhi knows who is with these Rohingyas and Bangladeshis”, and even if the AAP moves court, it will not help them because “the bulldozer justice will again do its work to shut down illegal activities of these elements”.