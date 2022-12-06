scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Sisodia’s claims on bureaucrats skipping meetings, not taking calls ‘not true’: Centre to SC

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Centre moved the SC, urging it to refer the matter pending before the five-judge bench to an even larger bench. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said the five-judge bench will decide what to do with the request when it takes up the main matter.

The government of Delhi, it said, continues to be run by the cabinet headed by the Chief Minister from February 2015 till date. (Express File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Terming Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s allegations that bureaucrats were skipping meetings, not taking calls, “disobeying orders of ministers” and treating the elected AAP government with “indifference” as “not true”, the Centre said that his affidavit highlighting these before the Supreme Court contains “falsehoods”.

Responding to the affidavit filed in the top court, where a five-judge Constitution bench is scheduled to hear the dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government over control of services in the national capital, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said in an affidavit: “I have verified from all senior officials of GNCTD about non-receipt of telecalls etc and I have found that no such incidents have ever happened.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Centre moved the SC, urging it to refer the matter pending before the five-judge bench to an even larger bench. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said the five-judge bench will decide what to do with the request when it takes up the main matter.

Pointing out that “… all officials attend all meetings on some occasions,” the Home Secretary said that “on enquiry, I have learnt that the dates on which some officers could not attend the meeting were the dates on which they were officially assigned some other duties by the Delhi government itself”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Amid Bengaluru gangrape investigation, lens on Rapido: how does the bike ...Premium
Amid Bengaluru gangrape investigation, lens on Rapido: how does the bike ...
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar TilakPremium
When Bhagat Singh got a pat from Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Bhalla said that the “illustrations given” by Sisodia “are incorrect” and added, “I am advised not to deal with individual illustrations which would have clearly shown the falsehood contained therein since the deponent of the affidavit is the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, and it may not be proper, appropriate or in good taste to deal with such assertions, more particularly when I have found them to be not true.”

Bhalla added that the subject matter under consideration before the Constitution bench “is purely a constitutional question of interpretation of Articles 239AA read with other constitutional provisions and the provisions of GNCTD Act” and the Deputy CM’s “affidavit appears to have been filed to create an unwarranted prejudice and to ensure the facts stated results in the interpretation being canvased by the appellant is accepted”.

The Centre said Delhi is the capital of the country and keeping the said special and peculiar position in mind, the constitutional amendment was made by inserting Article 239AA. “As held by the nine-judge bench in the case of NDMC, Delhi, undisputably, is Union Territory and no Union Territory under the Constitution has its own services which are not controlled by the central government. That is the constitutional scheme and every union territory is functioning effectively and efficiently despite there being no difference in administrative infrastructure of Delhi and other Union Territories,” it pointed out. The Home Ministry said “the present status of Delhi is in existence since 1993” and “till date, no elected government in GNCTD has ever alleged any… difficulties even during the period for which there were different parties ruling the Central government and GNCTD”.

Advertisement

The government of Delhi, it said, continues to be run by the cabinet headed by the Chief Minister from February 2015 till date.

“Despite this, the illustrations given in the affidavit… suggest the problems of the year 2021-22 are suddenly highlighted on the eve of hearing by the Constitution Bench”.

More from Delhi

The Home Secretary said, “The illustrations are, by and large, vague and incapable of any precise examination by the central government, more particularly when no contemporaneous information of alleged failure is ever communicated to the central government.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 05:35:33 am
Next Story

Delhi Transport dept bans plying of BS III petrol, BS IV diesel vehicles in city

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close