Sisodia’s claims of transfer of PWD secretaries are false, says L-G office

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s office hit out at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday over allegations of effecting multiple transfers in the Public Works Department (PWD) to affect its performance, terming them as ‘blatant lies’.

L-G Secretariat officials termed Sisodia’s allegations regarding the transfer of PWD Secretaries “habitually false, misleading”. Sisodia had, on Saturday, accused Saxena of having shuffled secretary of PWD “every six months” to make the department “headless” and stall infrastructure work being undertaken by the Delhi government.

“The statement has been obviously issued by Sisodia to divert attention… from utter failure of the PWD under the AAP government, which has resulted in pathetic condition of roads and non-completion of works… and absence of any new initiative,” the L-G Secretariat said.

Taking on Sisodia and individuals whom it termed “sundry AAP spokespersons”, the

L-G Secretariat accused them of attempting to “influence” the Supreme Court judgment regarding who controls the services department. “In quoting constitutional provisions and judgments of Hon’ble Supreme Court, Sisodia has again resorted to a nefarious exercise that has become hallmark of every statement issued by the CM, Ministers and sundry AAP spokespersons…,” it stated.

On September 16, 2022, according to the statement, H Rajesh Prasad, serving as principal secretary in the department was relieved for serving in Jammu & Kashmir by Centre followed by, on February 15, Vikas Anand, who was serving as secretary (PWD) being relieved to enable him to join the central bureaucratic pool as joint secretary. Such relieving, the L-G Secretariat stated, was as per laid down procedures and norms of the Department of Personnel and Training and the Ministry of Home Affairs.