Sisodia writes to L-G again seeking immediate nod for Delhi govt teachers’ training in Finland

The matter of sending Delhi government school teachers to Finland for training has once again become a flashpoint between the Lieutenant Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. Alleging that L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has rejected the proposal again, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to him once again seeking immediate approval for the same.

Sharing a copy of the letter written by Sisodia to the L-G, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday: “I urge Hon’ble LG to allow our teachers to go abroad for training. Hon’ble LG had himself said that he is not against it.”

Sisodia’s letter said, “The file regarding sending primary teachers of Delhi Government schools to Finland for training has been lying on your table since January 20. You have neither given your assent to this proposal, nor have you started the process of sending it to the Honorable President for taking a decision expressing your disagreement on it.”

Earlier this month, Kejriwal took out a protest march to the L-G House, along with Sisodia, party MLAs and workers, demanding that the Finland file be approved immediately. They also requested to meet the L-G.

The deputy chief minister also said that since October last year, the Finland file has been doing the rounds in the L-G’s office and during this period he has sent the file back twice on the “pretext of seeking clarification”.

“The chief minister, along with his ministers and some MLAs, came to meet you to talk and discuss the matter but you refused to meet us. On the same day, it was said in the media on your behalf that you have not refused to send the teachers to Finland. I have sent the file to you again. I was hoping that you would give your consent on this within 24 hours. It has been more than a day but your approval is yet to come,” said Sisodia.

The deputy chief minister further alleged that 30 Delhi government teachers were supposed to go abroad for training last year, but back then too the file was stopped by the L-G. “Now once again, in March 2023, the training of 30 teachers is on the verge of cancellation. That’s why I request you again to immediately allow the file to be sent.” Sisodia added that there should be “no politics” on such important and sensitive issues.