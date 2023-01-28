Sisodia writes to DU VC, calls for absorption of ad hoc teachers

Expressing concern over the alleged displacement of around 70 percent of ad hoc teachers at the university, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday wrote to Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh seeking their absorption and that of guest teachers into permanent roles.

Currently, recruitment of assistant teachers in several colleges of Delhi university is going on for permanent posts.

Emphasising the need to absorb ad hoc teachers in permanent recruitment as many of them have been teaching in Delhi University colleges for decades, Sisodia wrote, “Ongoing interviews for assistant professors in different colleges of the DU have been catastrophic, reports say 70% ad hoc teachers have been displaced. We believe that ad hoc teachers should be absorbed in permanent recruitment. They understand the challenges of DU and have been working there for decades.”

He said the AAP government has nominees on the boards of 28 colleges and has powers to absorb ad hoc teachers into permanent roles. “Ordinance XVIII-4(a) provides for the appointments of teaching staff to be done by the governing body. We want to go ahead with the absorption of the ad hoc and temporary teachers. The Temp Ord XIII A (1977-78) shall be revived to implement the absorption of the ad hoc and temporary teachers by the GBs of these colleges.” Sisodia said that recently the Punjab government has done the absorption of ad hoc teachers and employees.