Sisodia welcomes CBSE formula for Class XII students, says decision should have been taken sooner

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia welcomed the CBSE’s evaluation criteria for Class XII students, but said that a decision should have been taken sooner.

As per the CBSE criteria, marks from Classes X, XI, and XII (internal exams/pre-boards) will contribute to the students’ results.

Delhi does not have its own state board and all government schools are affiliated to CBSE in the state. Most of the private schools in the city are also under the CBSE board.

“The decision to cancel Board Exam was a welcome one, keeping in mind the safety and security of our 1.5 crore Class XII students. The evaluation criteria which we had suggested — looking at students’ performances in Classes X, XI and XII — grade has been taken into account and implemented by the board. We should have considered cancelling Board exams a long time back, instead of waiting for Supreme Court to intervene in the matter. It is unfortunate that Supreme Court and state governments had to intervene and protest for cancelling Board exams. If our central government had adopted a more humane approach and heard the plea of our students, we could have managed the situation better. Nevertheless, I am happy this decision was finally taken in the interest of our students,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia also reiterated that there was a need to prepare a template for next year as well so that no rushed decisions require to be taken.

“The way we have made detailed evaluation criteria for this year’s Board exams, owing to these unprecedented conditions, we also have to look at developing criteria for assessing students in Board classes next year, in 2022. We cannot think that normal conditions will prevail anytime soon. To avoid another situation next year where we have to rush and take decisions with regard to administering Board Exams, we should already start developing a plan, taking into account online exams and the modalities to conduct assessments and projects if schools have to open partially. We have to accept the reality of the pandemic and understand that it might linger for a longer period of time, and decide a scheme which will evaluate students in Board classes. What has happened this year is not feasible every year. We have to take well thought-out decisions for the best interest of our students,” he said.