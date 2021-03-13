Sisodia tears into BJP: You say Ram’s name but keep a dagger by your side

Distancing itself from what he called BJP’s definition of “desh bhakti”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in the Delhi Assembly on Friday that Aam Aadmi Party keeps Ram in their heart and the Constitution by its side.

“Iss party ke muh pe bhi Ram hai, dil main bhi Ram hai, aur bagal main Samvidhan hai,” Sisodia said, speaking on the last day of the budget session, which was adjourned sine die.

The Delhi government in its budget presented on Tuesday earmarked funds for several activities under the head of “desh bhakti” or patriotism. This included placing 500 Tricolours across the city so that one could be visible “every two kilometres”.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government had been working on 10 principles to achieve Ram Rajya..

Kejriwal, who also addressed the assembly on Friday evening, said that some members of BJP and Congress were opposing the decision to put up flags across the city. “Since we said that we will put up 500 flags in the city, BJP and Congress leaders are opposing it. I do not understand why. Is there something wrong with it? If the Tricolour will not be unfurled here, will it be unfurled in Pakistan?” he said.

Both leaders were pointed in their attack on the BJP. Sisodia said that AAP was not a party that says Ram but keeps a dagger at its side. Hitting out at BJP MLAs who had remarked that it was good that AAP was speaking about desh bhakti now, Sisodia said: “Opposition members said that it is good that we have started walking on their path. No, your path is dangerous. It is dangerous for the nation. You talk about patriotism but over the past 15 years, the path you have taken the Capital’s MCD on is the path of garbage (kooda),” he said.

Municipal polls are expected in Delhi in a year’s time and AAP has opened a strong offensive against BJP, which has been in power for three terms.

“CM Kejriwal’s vision of learning and teaching, opening schools, opening hospitals and mohalla clinics is desh bhakti. Unfurling the Tricolour, and ensuring the rights of each and every person standing under that flag is desh bhakti. Ensuring everyone gets affordable water and power is desh bhakti. Taking the elderly on tirth yatras is also desh bhakti,” he said.

Sisodia also hit out at the BJP for failing to address the issues of farmers, who have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over three months.

“You only talk about patriotism, do not practice it. If sons of the soil, farmers, come to Delhi to speak to you and put forth their demands, you dig nails in their path. And you call yourselves patriots? We do not want to walk your path, please take back your statement that we are walking on your path,” Sisodia said.

Earlier in the day, leader of opposition Ramvir Bidhuri said that while it was good that children will be taught desh bhakti as part of their curriculum, the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in avenging the attack on soldiers in Pulwama should also find a mention.