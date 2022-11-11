Sisodia sought files on excise policy, alleges Delhi L-G office, minister hits back

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is an accused in the ongoing CBI investigation in the Excise Policy 2021-22, allegedly sought files and documents regarding the policy at the end of September, officials in the office of the L-G have claimed, adding that the request was denied by the law department since the matter is under investigation.

Responding to the allegations from officials at the L-G office, Sisodia tweeted, “Instead of beating around the bush, they should tell us what they have found in the inquiry do far? Nothing. Now, tell us that in Telangana their men had gone to buy MLAs and were caught red handed with Rs 100 crore. Modi ji, who did you take the Rs 100 crore from?”

When asked if Sisodia had sought the files and why, the government did not respond.

According to officials from the L-G office, the request was sent to the excise commissioner by Sisodia’s officer on special duty (OSD) on September 30, and reads, “Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister has desired the photocopies and scanned copy (in a pen drive) of files and documents related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and related tender documents.”

The CBI filed an FIR in the case, which alleged financial irregularities in the execution of the policy in August, and Sisodia was the first accused. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the matter.

“The excise department, which had handed over the files to CBI and their copies to ED for the ongoing investigations, sought the permission of the finance department, which in turn asked the law department if the papers could be given to Sisodia,” officials in the L-G house said.

The law department, they said, refused and said that since the matter was being investigated, “the normal procedure of transaction of business of the GNCTD Rules (which empower a minister to call for papers from any department for his information), would not be applicable in this case”. The law department also asked the excise department to seek permission from the investigating agencies to access the files.