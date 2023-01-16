Sisodia seeks action against officials who ‘stalled mohalla clinic system’, writes Delhi L-G

The issue of non-payment of salaries to doctors in mohalla clinics in the city gathered momentum, with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia writing to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, demanding action against officers who allegedly tried to “stall the system”.

Sisodia also demanded that an FIR be lodged against the “errant” officers. In the letter, Sisodia alleged that officers had told him personally that the L-G had told them to not clear payments before elections are over.

“Just before the MCD elections, a conspiracy was hatched to stall this entire system of mohalla clinics. Some officers posted in the Delhi government deliberately moved the files around so that just two months before the MCD elections, doctors of mohalla clinic were not paid their salaries… All the tests in mohalla clinic were stopped… Not only this but the electricity bills of mohalla clinics were also stopped and the rents of mohalla clinics, which are running in rented buildings, were also not deposited. All this was done so that the public would get upset and angry with our government, and the doctors get upset due to non-payment of salaries,” he wrote.

The letter comes at a time that a legal battle regarding powers of the Centre (through L-G) and the Delhi government is underway before five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court. The Centre had told the court that in union territories, the “functional control” of officers was with elected ministers. “We are concerned with administrative control. Who posts, who appoints, who departmentally proceeds, who transfers… the disciplinary authority is, undisputedly as per law, the Ministry of Home Affairs. You just intimate the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) that please transfer this officer and the L-G is under the obligation to forward it to the cadre controlling authority. This is how the scheme has worked so far,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Thursday.

Sisodia, demanding that officers be suspended and an FIR be lodged against them, said officials of health and finance departments allegedly kept moving files from one place to another making “excuses”. “When I talked to the officials about this, officially they kept on giving technical reasons but in a subdued tone, they also said the L-G had instructed them to not make payments before the elections or else they would be suspended. Since you have the services department, all officers are afraid of you,” Sisodia alleged.

The L-G office did not react to the letter or the allegations.

Sisodia said that after elections, objections were lifted and all the payments were made.. “I request you to 1. Identify the guilty officers and suspend them immediately. 2. Register an FIR against them and arrest them. Otherwise, it will be proved that you have misused the powers of services department for electoral gains,” Sisodia wrote.