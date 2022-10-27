Sisodia says BJP pressuring officials to stop yoga initiative

A day after issuing notice to the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (TTE) secretary, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Wednesday alleged that the BJP is exerting pressure on bureaucrats to deter the AAP government’s flagship ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ initiative.

The yoga and meditation programme launched in December last year will be discontinued from November 1. “The BJP is conspiring to stop the city government’s flagship ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ programme and is deliberately trying to hamper a healthy and happy lifestyle of people by pressuring the officers to scrap it,” said Sisodia. He said the government has the approval of CM Arvind Kejriwal to continue the programme and has forwarded the file to L-G V K Saxena.

“The file is now pending at the L-G’s end. We hope that the L-G will allow us to continue the programme in the best interest of Delhiites,” he said. Sisodia also alleged that the BJP is pressuring and threatening the officials with suspension if they are not agreeing to their baseless demands. He added that more than 17,000 people at 600 spots across the national capital are benefitting through the scheme. Around 11,000 are those with post-Covid complications. “About 2,000 are those who had serious ailments after Covid but ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ helped them heal gradually. It is the vision of our CM that this programme is expanded and more residents of Delhi benefit from this. But the BJP wants to stop it,” he alleged.

“We have spoken to officials and analysed the whole situation. We will ensure that this initiative is not stopped at any cost,” the deputy CM said.

The programme was rolled out last year and is run by the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU).