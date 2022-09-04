Ahead of teacher’s day, Manish Sisodia meets principals, discusses way forward for Delhi govt schools

Ahead of Teachers’ Day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met some Delhi government school heads Sunday to discuss plans for schools.

The Delhi government will be conferring State Teachers Awards for different categories on Monday. Ahead of that, Sisodia met with some school heads. According to his office, in the meeting, he tried to motivate them to innovate in developing better school environments, sharing practices with other schools, and establishing better relations between the school and the community.

“As the Education Minister of the Kejriwal government, I am proud that our school heads are constantly innovating, thinking afresh, and adopting innovations for the betterment of schools, teachers, and children. Today, not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the wonderful work of our school principals because they are the main link between government and schools, who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level, and ensure that each child is positively impacted by it,” said Sisodia on Sunday.

“Our teachers have contributed incredibly to nation-building. They have influenced millions of lives with their work. They prepare our children, the foundation of the country. Whatever revolutionary changes are being witnessed in the education system of Delhi, it is the result of the collective efforts of Team Education of Delhi. We saw the vision of imparting quality education to all our children and our teachers worked hard to make it a reality,” he added.