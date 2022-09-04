scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Ahead of teacher’s day, Manish Sisodia meets principals, discusses way forward for Delhi govt schools

According to his office, in the meeting, he tried to motivate them to innovate in developing better school environments, sharing practices with other schools, and establishing better relations between the school and the community.

"We saw the vision of imparting quality education to all our children and our teachers worked hard to make it a reality," Manish Sisodia added.

Ahead of Teachers’ Day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met some Delhi government school heads Sunday to discuss plans for schools.

The Delhi government will be conferring State Teachers Awards for different categories on Monday. Ahead of that, Sisodia met with some school heads. According to his office, in the meeting, he tried to motivate them to innovate in developing better school environments, sharing practices with other schools, and establishing better relations between the school and the community.

“As the Education Minister of the Kejriwal government, I am proud that our school heads are constantly innovating, thinking afresh, and adopting innovations for the betterment of schools, teachers, and children. Today, not only Delhi but the entire country is proud of the wonderful work of our school principals because they are the main link between government and schools, who ensure the implementation of all education policies at the ground level, and ensure that each child is positively impacted by it,” said Sisodia on Sunday.

More from Delhi

“Our teachers have contributed incredibly to nation-building. They have influenced millions of lives with their work. They prepare our children, the foundation of the country. Whatever revolutionary changes are being witnessed in the education system of Delhi, it is the result of the collective efforts of Team Education of Delhi. We saw the vision of imparting quality education to all our children and our teachers worked hard to make it a reality,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 09:44:25 pm
Next Story

Mahar Regiment veterans mark valour and sacrifice of 9th batallion in 1965 war

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

‘The Rings of Power’: Polarised politics can’t ruin the joys of fandom

‘The Rings of Power’: Polarised politics can’t ruin the joys of fandom

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement