Thursday, April 01, 2021
Sisodia meets DU V-C to ‘resolve funding issues’

The 12 fully-funded colleges have especially been facing prolonged issues of delay in grants for payments of salaries.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 2, 2021 2:42:10 am
Delhi Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, Delhi University, DU Acting Vice-Chancellor, PC Joshi, delhi news, indian expressDeputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Thursday met Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi to “resolve pending issues” related to funding of the 28 colleges partially or fully funded by the Delhi government.

Joshi told The Indian Express it was a “courtesy meeting”. “We got a call from the Deputy CM to meet with regard to the impending issues (of funding). We discussed and debated. It was a very cordial meeting, and we decided to remain in constant communication with each other. The more we interact, the crisis will be resolved,” he said.

