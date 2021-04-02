Sisodia meets DU V-C to ‘resolve funding issues’

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Thursday met Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi to “resolve pending issues” related to funding of the 28 colleges partially or fully funded by the Delhi government.

The 12 fully-funded colleges have especially been facing prolonged issues of delay in grants for payments of salaries.

Joshi told The Indian Express it was a “courtesy meeting”. “We got a call from the Deputy CM to meet with regard to the impending issues (of funding). We discussed and debated. It was a very cordial meeting, and we decided to remain in constant communication with each other. The more we interact, the crisis will be resolved,” he said.