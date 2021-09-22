Sisodia makes pitch to boost capital’s exports

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday that “flaws in the country’s trading system, because of which computers had to be exported in the category of typewriters for seven years after export started, had to be fixed to encourage trade and entrepreneurship.

“Today, there is a major flaw in the government software systems that is not willing to accept new reforms and immediately shows an error. This problem needs to be immediately rectified… This is the reason why it took seven years for the country’s first computer to be exported by the name of a computer, as for these seven years it was kept in the category of ‘typewriters’,” Sisodia said.

He was speaking at a discussion with entrepreneurs on improving export opportunities and production in the national capital. Sisodia also said that a change in the mindset of students, alongside changes in trade laws and practices was needed to change the mindset from that of job seekers to job creators. “The sad reality is that students are studying with a mindset to grab jobs as soon as they complete their graduation. Students are brainwashed to become job seekers instead of job providers. If our students only run in the direction to attain jobs in the corporate or IT sector, then who will create jobs for the country?” he said.

Industries Minister Satyendar Jain said that there was neither lack of opportunities nor a lack of space in Delhi and blamed DDA for not giving land to industries or allowing them to work. “The export business in Delhi requires quite a lot of space and this space cannot be created within the city all of a sudden. 30 years ago a policy of Decentralization of Services was formulated, at that time, thousands of people travelled from one place to another within Delhi, now that figure has gone up to lakhs. All governments should remove restrictions from export industries, and let businesses prosper and grow,” he said.