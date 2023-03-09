‘Is Sisodia’s life under threat from Kejriwal himself’: BJP attacks over AAP allegation

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that jailed former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia’s life was under threat behind bars, the BJP hit back asking whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was the source of its apprehension since the prison department was under him.

While Sisodia is in CBI custody for his involvement in the alleged excise policy scam, Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged hawala transactions.

Alleging that the AAP itself was hatching a conspiracy to get Sisodia out of the way, Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari argued the party had spilled the beans regarding it through such allegations. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP.

“This reeks of a dangerous conspiracy. When all the jails in Delhi are under the Kejriwal government, since Arvind Kejriwal is the head of the jail administration, what does this allegation mean? That Manish Sisodia’s life is under threat because of him?” Tiwari asked.

“I want to remind the people of Delhi about the facilities that we have all seen Jain get behind bars — including a massage by a dreaded criminal. This appears to be a big conspiracy given the fact that Sisodia is the custodian of many of Kejriwal’s secrets; is there an attempt to get him out of the way?” he also asked.

The AAP had, on Wednesday, alleged a threat to Sisodia’s and Jain’s life behind bars with AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accusing the BJP-led Centre of being bent on “killing” the AAP leaders behind bars.

“Unable to cause political damage to AAP, now you are bent on killing our top leaders? Will the Prime Minister take revenge for the defeat in MCD [polls] like this? Manish ji was to remain in Vipassana Cell, why has he been kept with Hardened Criminals despite the Court’s order?” Bharadwaj had asked.

The BJP had countered Bharadwaj arguing that prison administration was under the AAP Delhi government’s jurisdiction and the prison’s administration had to be “careful.”

“In its fear of the heat of the investigation reaching the mastermind, which is Kejriwal himself, the AAP has exposed its intent. It is afraid that Sisodia will spill the beans regarding these secrets that Kejriwal doesn’t want to be known,” Tiwari alleged.