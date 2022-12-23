Sisodia shoots off letter to Delhi L-G over AAP ministers being ‘bypassed’

In a new flashpoint between the AAP and the Delhi L-G, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to Vinai Kumar Saxena accusing him of “interfering” with government’s day-to-day work and “sidelining” elected ministers by giving direct orders to bureaucrats.

“I am constrained to address the present communications to you in light of certain extremely worrying developments which have been brought to my notice, namely, that your office has of late, in the recent past, resorted to the practice of calling for files from various departments through their respective secretaries, chief secretaries and transacting business thereon such as approving the issuance of notifications etc, completely bypassing the concerned minister as also the cabinet,” wrote Sisodia in the letter.

Calling the L-G’s actions “violations” of the Supreme Court, he wrote, “I am constrained to record that this unwholesome development apart from being contrary to settled tradition and practice pertaining to the transaction of business of the government, is contrary to the applicable constitutional provisions enshrined in Article 239AA, the extent statutory regime put in place by the GNCTD Act, 1991 and, last but not the least, the law laid down by a constitution bench of 5 Ld.Judges of the Supreme Court in the judgement in state (NCT of Delhi ) v Union of India and Anr., (2018)8 SCC 501.”

He also criticised the L-G over his recent decision to recall 11 files pending with the Delhi government for environment clearance. Sisodia wrote that the L-G is not vested with any independent decision-making authority in respect of any matter pertaining to transferred subjects and is in fact bound to act on the “aid and advice” tendered to him by the Council of Ministers.

The L-G house refused to comment on the letter.

“It is most humbly submitted that the recent actions of Your Excellency giving orders directly to officers on transferred subjects bypassing the Council of Ministers is contrary to law and orders of Hon’ble SC. However, if I am incorrect, those provisions may be indicated which empower his Excellency to issue such orders,” Sisodia wrote.

“I therefore beseech you to reconsider the advisability of the course of action which I believe has been put into motion and take timely and necessary corrective steps so as to eschew avoidable controversy and embarrassment which would doubtless not be in the best interest of the residents of the NCT of Delhi,” the letter read.