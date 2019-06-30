Sisodia jabs Nadda: AAP’s education model making you laugh, but BJP’s govt schools will make you cry

A day after JP Nadda said AAP had become “a laughing stock”, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday challenged the BJP working president to compare the top 10 government schools in BJP-ruled states with those in the national capital.

“I challenge JP Nadda and Vijay Goel to choose top 10 govt schools of BJP education model from any BJP state. I’ll choose the top 10 govt schools of Kejriwal education model. I’ll visit your schools, you can visit ours. Let’s then debate- what’s laughing stock and what makes one cry (sic),” Sisodia tweeted.

The challenge by Sisodia comes in response to Nadda’s remark that the capital required a leadership with a “serious vision” for its betterment.

During his maiden address to workers since taking charge as BJP working president, Nadda on Saturday had said: “They have become a laughing stock, Delhi is a capital and needs serious leadership. Now, even people of Delhi are saddened with them… the (BJP) party workers will have to work hard and I am confident we will succeed in Delhi.”

Reacting sharply to Nadda’s words, the Delhi deputy minister said, “By calling the choice made by the people of Delhi a subject of ridicule. I want to remind him about what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his maiden speech in the new Lok Sabha. He said that when some people make fun of the elected government, they are making fun of the people of the country. Perhaps Nadda ji’s views differ from the prime minister’s.”

Stating that BJP had governments in a number of states, Sisodia sought to compare the schools being run by the BJP and the AAP governments.

“Delhi schools posted the best result in Delhi’s history this year with 94 per cent pass rate. What is the best result in your states? Delhi has the highest portion of the budget (for education), at 26 per cent, do any of your states have such a high allocation for education? Show us even one state run by the BJP where the school infrastructure has been developed, which can be compared with the Kejriwal model,” he said.

The AAP leader also claimed children from Gurgaon in Haryana and Noida, Loni and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh chose to come to Delhi to study in schools run by the AAP government.

Sisodia alleged the BJP has failed to improve the school education system in both Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“Is it a joke that Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government has successfully regulated private school fees, and the CM of a neighbouring state had recently said private school fees can’t be controlled? Is it a joke that Delhi has 25 per cent budget for education? Or that Delhi school teachers go abroad for training?” he added.

Sisodia said, “At least Kejriwal’s education model is making you laugh but look at the BJP’s government schools it will make you cry!”