scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Delhi excise case: Union Minister Anurag Thakur calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of ‘liquor scam’

Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, termed the Excise Policy 2021-22 as the "best policy", and said there was "no wrongdoing" in its implementation but a conspiracy to scare CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur addressing a press conference. (File Photo/PTI)

Escalating the BJP’s attack on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing allegations of corruption in the rollout of a liquor policy recently withdrawn by the Delhi government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday termed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal the “kingpin” of the “liquor scam” while the former is accused number one.

Posing a question to Sisodia, Thakur asked: “Was Delhi’s liquor policy made by liquor contractors or liquor sympathisers?”

The Union minister further alleged: “Corruption could be seen from Delhi to Punjab. This is the government of revdi (freebies) and bewde (drunkards). The country has seen the face of accused number one Sisodia ji and kingpin Kejriwal ji.”

Taking a further jibe at Sisodia, Thakur called him “Money Shh”, alleging that he “makes money and maintains silence”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Claiming that “some people are engaged in earning money from liquor mafia while we are distributing vaccines”, Thakur said: “I want to tell media friends that the subject is about liquor corruption and Sisodia is accused number one. Kejriwal ji and Manish Sisodia are talking about everything but not liquor policy.”

“I have three questions with Manish Sisodia and Kejriwal ji. If the manufacturing company were not allowed to take contract in retail then why did you give them contract? Why did you give contract to cartel company to sell liquor? Were blacklisted companies given contract or not?” he asked.

The Union Minister also countered Sisodia’s claims that it will be BJP vs AAP in the 2024 general elections. “They could not open account in UP and Uttarakhand. They will not be able to open account in Himachal and Gujarat. They have been hit wicket,” Thakur said.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Sisodia claimed that they were being targeted because their worry is Kejriwal who has gained the love of the people of this country and has emerged as a “national option”. “They are not concerned about any scam in the excise policy. They are scared of Kejriwal who has gained the love of people, specially after the party’s victory in Punjab assembly elections.

“They want to stop the good work being done in education and health sectors. They first arrested Satyendar Jain who was holding the charge of the health portfolio and I will also be arrested in the next couple of days,” he claimed.

Sisodia termed the Excise Policy 2021-22 as the “best policy”, and said there was “no wrongdoing” in its implementation but a conspiracy to scare Kejriwal.

Advertisement

“This is not befitting of a prime minister who has got the people’s mandate. The difference between Kejriwal and Modi is that the former thinks about poor people and the latter thinks about his select friends.

“Kejriwal appreciates those who do good work but Modi only dreams of making state governments fall and using central agencies like CBI and ED to target those who are doing good,” he said.

The CBI searches came less than a month after Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, putting Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department, directly in the line of fire. Following this, the Delhi government announced it was withdrawing the policy.

The Lt Governor’s recommendation followed a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on the matter. The report, which officials said was submitted on July 8, alleged that undue benefits were provided to liquor vend licencees.

The report alleged that the excise department decided to allow a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore to the liquor cartel, on the tendered licence fee,under the excuse of the
Covid pandemic. The report also alleged that decisions taken by the excise department did not have the approval of the competent authority, which is
the Cabinet and, subsequently, the Lt Governor.

More from Delhi

With PTI inputs

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 03:42:59 pm
Next Story

‘No statement on case to media’: Special court sets conditions for Varavara Rao’s bail

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Tejashwi, Tej among Bihar ministers facing serious cases: From murder and...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi: 'The gender ratio in 18-19 vo...
Nyauchi run out, Zimbabwe down to last man
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Nyauchi run out, Zimbabwe down to last man

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

How two trans actors from India and Pakistan are changing the narrative

How two trans actors from India and Pakistan are changing the narrative

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Gokulam Kerala ruled out of Asian Women's Club Championship
AIFF suspension

Gokulam Kerala ruled out of Asian Women's Club Championship

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
ICYMI

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement