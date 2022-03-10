Sisodia inaugurates centre for skill-based courses for underprivileged youth

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday inaugurated Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Lighthouse centres to provide skill-based courses and job opportunities for students from economically weaker sections.

The Lighthouse will offer high-quality short term vocational skill courses including fashion designing, hospitality and management, tourism and travels, makeup and beauty courses, Java, C++, personality development, and spoken English.

“The Delhi government is bringing the university to doorstep of students. This Lighthouse will provide plethora of employment opportunities for youth… Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University is first in the country to roll out this unique program to equip youth from underprivileged communities with new-age skills at a university-level centre in slum clusters,” said Sisodia. The Delhi government started the university in collaboration with Pune-based non-profit Lighthouse Communities Foundation, and Michael and Susan Dell Foundation to provide professional development and job-oriented skills training to help disadvantaged youth earn a livelihood.

“Students struggle to get admission in colleges and when they do, they struggle to get adequate placement opportunities. But now they need not worry as government is bringing varsity to their doorstep,” said Sisodia.

“My community members at Kalkaji had been requesting me to do something to improve employment prospects for the youth in Kalkaji. So the government, in a bid to quell their woes, decided to get the first DSEU Lighthouse here. This Lighthouse will spread the light of education among the youth of Kalkaji by opening new avenues for employment,” Kalkaji MLA Atishi said. The government aims to train around 600 youths from the Bhoomein camp slum and nearby communities. Students will be provided foundation courses based on an art-themed curriculum along with creative activities to develop workplace competency and mindfulness. The DSEU Lighthouse at Kalkaji has four training rooms, a counselling room, a video-conferencing room, a self-learning space, and a fully-equipped tech hub with a Wi-Fi connection and laptops. “Owing to Covid, I couldn’t get admission in any colleges. My parents are daily wagers, and they lost jobs. Admission to Delhi University was not affordable, and I had to enroll here last year and pursue a tally and financial accounting course. After this, I plan on taking up a part-time job and going to a college,” said Neha, a resident of Kalkaji.

Students said they have been taking online classes so far, and will attend offline classes from Thursday. Meanwhile, a group of anganwadi workers, protesting outside the venue, blocked roads to prevent Sisodia from entering the event.