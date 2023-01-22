Sisodia hits out at L-G: ‘Don’t ridicule achievements of Delhi govt schools’

A day after an exchange between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena, in which the L-G flagged what he said was falling attendance and enrolment in government schools, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia wrote to Saxena Saturday asking him “not to ridicule the achievements” of teachers and children in Delhi.

In his letter, Sisodia wrote that the figures the L-G mentioned in his letter to Kejriwal are false. “Delhi’s 60,000 teachers, 18 lakh children and their 36 lakh parents, who have improved Delhi’s education system with their hard work, are feeling insulted because of you,” he said.

On the L-G’s communication to Kejriwal that the enrolment in government schools stood at 16.1 lakh during 2013-14 and fell to 15.1 lakh in 2019-20, Sisodia’s letter said: “Contrary to the L-G’s claims, students in schools have not dropped; in 2015-16 it was 14.66 lakh, this year, it is 18 lakh.”

Saxena had said no new schools were built in the last eight years despite the DDA allotting 13 plots to the education department since 2015. Sisodia retorted, “Out of these 13 plots, four are such that the DDA headed by you has not yet given possession to the Delhi government. The two plots given by the DDA are such that the DDA itself had got encroached on by the land mafia. The local MLAs, along with officials of the education department, taking on the land mafia in direct fights, have got both these plots vacated and now excellent schools are being built on them.”

Sisodia’s communication also comes in the wake of a row between L-G and AAP government over a proposal to send government school teachers to Finland for training, a proposal that Sisodia claimed L-G had stalled.

“We are proud that the image of government schools has changed during our government. The ‘tent-wale schools’ have now turned into ‘talent-wale schools’… Despite all this, when the L-G… writes in his letter with a political bias that no work has been done in the education department of Delhi, then it is an insult to those lakhs of children, their parents and teachers,” he said in his letter.

Sisodia further wrote, “I am not saying everything has been excellent in government schools… We value your criticism. We will fix whatever we lack. But I request you with folded hands, you can say whatever you want to politically, but do not try to undermine the hard work of teachers… of the children of Delhi…”

The issue also prompted a war of words between the AAP and BJP. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Saxena of “crossing all limits” by “ridiculing and humiliating” the students of Delhi government schools through his allegations. He said that children of rickshaw pullers and domestic workers were becoming engineers and doctors in Delhi and the L-G had called such children incompetent by raising questions on the AAP government’s education model.

BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the government’s education system had collapsed and challenged it to have an open debate with the BJP on it. Sachdeva said that the Kejriwal-Sisodia government needed to understand that improvement in education will not happen by sending teachers to Finland for training, but by appointing an adequate number of teachers and headmasters in all schools in Delhi.