Sisodia hints at corruption in govt-funded DU colleges

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday said the “inability” of Delhi government-funded Delhi University (DU) colleges to pay salaries to their staff “despite 70% budget increase in five years” indicates “corruption”. He pointed out that over Rs 56 crore, or 23% of this year’s funds, had already been released, and asked why salaries for April, May and June could not be paid despite this. There are a total of 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government, of which 12 are fully funded by them. Most of these colleges have blamed fund shortage to pay salaries of their staff.

“The inability of Delhi government-funded DU colleges to pay staff salaries despite a 70% increase in budget allocation in the last five years indicates corruption. The reason is clear. There have been multiple complaints of corruption in the administration of DU colleges,” he said.

“That’s why they are resisting or delaying the formation of governing bodies and rejecting nominees appointed by the Delhi government. I had written to DU Vice-Chancellor last month about these corruption allegations and am yet to receive a response,” Sisodia added. He said the Delhi government has increased the budget of DU colleges from Rs 144.39 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 242.64 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 243 crore in 2020-21.

“Despite nearly 70% rise in budget allocation in five years, DU is complaining of budget problems. DU’s last year’s budget (2019-20) of Rs 242.64 crore was adequate to meet all their expenses, the previous year’s budget (2018-19) of Rs 216.13 crore was adequate to meet their expenses. Why is DU now complaining of inadequate funds despite Rs 27 crore increased allocation in last two years alone?” said Sisodia.

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi did not respond to calls and texts.

