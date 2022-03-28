Sisodia hails CUET: ‘More students from Delhi govt schools will get into DU’

Welcoming the move to introduce the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said this will lead to more students from Delhi’s government schools being admitted to Delhi University.

Last week, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman announced that undergraduate admissions to all central universities will be done through the computerised CUET conducted by the National Testing Agency and that class XII marks will not carry any weightage for these admissions.

“For us, this is a very positive move. The competence of children in Delhi is not less than anyone else but somehow, many state boards tweak their students’ marks in the name of rescaling and it would become unfair. Now a child will be able to take admission somewhere or the other based on their competency,” he said.

Delhi University’s statutory bodies have passed the proposal for its undergraduate admissions to be conducted through the CUET with no weightage to class XII marks which means that its cut-off system based on board exam results will end.

All Delhi government schools are affiliated to the CBSE, except 31 of its Schools of Specialised Excellence which are affiliated to the new Delhi Board of School Education.

“The number of our children in Delhi University will now increase. I am telling you. Till now, because all merit was placed on class XII marks, some states were playing very smart but with a competitive exam, the numbers will vastly increase,” said Sisodia.

The CUET will be conducted in 13 languages in the first week of July based on Class XII National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus.

It will require students to attempt 40 multiple-choice questions each in the case of language and the domain subjects and 60 multiple-choice questions in the general paper, which will test a candidate’s general knowledge and numerical ability among others.