Manish Sisodia sets ‘global brand’ goal for DTU’s MBA in Family Business

From stone crusher manufacturing to printing, the MBA in Family Business offered by the Delhi Technological University (DTU) — which was first announced by the Delhi government in its 2019 Budget — has students from varied backgrounds, with plans to take their family-run operations to new heights.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with students of the programme during the inauguration of the Manthan Hall of University School of Management and Entrepreneurship at DTU’s East Delhi campus. Speaking at the inauguration, Sisodia said, “The introduction of MBA in Family Business and Entrepreneurship will enhance family businesses of not just Delhi but of the entire nation. Their children need not seek employment in other firms. Rather, they can use their learning from the course to better their business and create more job opportunities… Our goal is to make this course a global brand for entrepreneurship on the lines of Babson College in the US, which is renowned for its family business and entrepreneurship course. Students from across the globe should compete to get admission in this course at DTU.”

The first admissions for this programme had started in 2019 to the university’s East Delhi campus, with eligibility criteria stating that candidates “must have credentials pertaining to Family Business with GST number.”

“My father has a business of stone crusher manufacturing. In India, we seem to lack succession planning within families and hence, most children don’t aspire to be a part of family businesses. The programme really opened up my mind to new ideas, which I am incorporating in my family business. I want to work on enhancing different verticals of my business and take it across different countries,” said Abhishek Mohta, a second-year student of the programme.

Manish Sharma, another student, said, “My father has a printing business. My friend and I want to open a business in 3D printing with the aim of contributing to the advancement of our medical sector.”

The programme’s foundation and core courses are the same as other regular MBA programmes offered at DTU’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship such as Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Business Communication and Marketing Management. However, students are required to opt for at least three Family Business specialisation papers — which include Managing Transgenerational Organisations, Professionalisation in Family Business and Strategic Management in Family Business — later.