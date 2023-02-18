Sisodia flags dip in applications for SC/ST scholarship

Education Minister Manish Sisodia has expressed his displeasure on the dip in applications received under six schemes meant for SC/ST/OBC students in 2022-23. While 65,050 applications were received in 2021-22, only 21,893 have been received as of February 14 this year.

The six schemes include the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana, Post-Matric Scholarship for OBC students, Post-Matric Scholarship schemes for SC, Pre-Matric Scholarship for OBC students, Pre-Matric Scholarship schemes for SC students, and Reimbursement of Tuition Fees for students belonging to SC/ ST/OBC categories.

The total number of applications received under the Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana scholarship, which is a centrally funded scheme, declined from 21,484 in 2021-22 to 6,142 in 2022-23 as on February 1.

As per an official notification issued Tuesday, applicants not able to upload documents, not able to change registered mobile numbers, problems with server and intermittent services of e-district portal, lack of knowledge regarding procedure for correction of data were some issues that emerged during effective implementation of these schemes.

“As per guidelines, there is no income limit for students who have secured 75% marks in his/her preceding class in r/o Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Pratibha Yojana scheme. So it is presumed that no income certificate is required. But there is no provision for submission of applications without uploading income certificates,” said the notification.

It further said Sisodia, in a meeting on February 2, advised the planning branch to take up the issue with DSCST and IT Branch. He also requested all DDE zones to get a consolidated list of common issues faced by schools and forward it to the planning branch so they can be taken up by the Department for Welfare of SC/ ST/OBC. The government refused to comment on the development when asked for a response.