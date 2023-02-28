Sisodia finds support in KCR, Pinarayi, Akhilesh and Soren

AAP leaders and workers in several parts of the country took to the streets to protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI, even as BJP’s opponents lashed out against the ruling party.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the central agencies were being used to intimidate opposition parties and termed it an attack on democracy. “The arrest of Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example of how BJP misuses the Union Government’s agencies to intimidate the opposition. It’s a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy. Such repression undermines the very foundation of our nation and should be resisted,” he tweeted.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the people of Delhi will respond by ensuring the BJP’s defeat in the 2024 polls. “By arresting Manish Sisodia ji, who brought revolutionary changes in the field of education in Delhi, BJP has proved that it is not only against education but also against the future of the children of Delhi… The people of Delhi will respond to it by defeating the BJP in all the seven seats in the next Lok Sabha elections,” he tweeted.

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao also condemned Sisodia’s arrest. “It is nothing more than diverting people’s attention from the Adani-Modi nexus,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had shared the stage with Vijayan and Yadav at a rally called by Rao in Khammam in January this year.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also rallied behind Sisodia and called the arrest a “brazen attempt” to suppress democratically elected state governments.

He called Sisodia’s arrest “disappointing and disheartening”.

Members of AAP’s Mumbai unit, meanwhile, marched from Churchgate to BJP headquarters in Nariman Point in protest. Protesters termed the charges against Sisodia baseless. AAP Mumbai Chief Preeti Sharma Menon said, “We were born on the streets of India protesting against corruption and injustice. If one Manish Sisodia is arrested, crores of Manish Sisodias will emerge.”

The BJP cannot intimidate us or demoralise us by such a crackdown on baseless charges, she said.

“This is an undeclared emergency. The government has no courage to act against industrialists like Adani, but are harassing our leaders without any serious charge,” Menon added.

In Chandigarh — AAP is in power in Punjab — several party leaders, including Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, were taken into preventive custody by the Chandigarh police.

Speaking to reporters, Cheema accused the BJP of targeting the elected governments of political rivals in the states and booking their leaders in false cases. “The BJP has become a danger for democracy in the country,” said Cheema.

They carried placards which read “shiksha mantri tujhe salaam” (salute to education minister) with Sisodia’s picture.

Protests were also held in Goa, Jammu, Bhopal, and Jaipur. (Inputs from PTI)