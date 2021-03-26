Sisodia felicitates 98 school teachers and principals

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday felicitated 98 school teachers and principals at the State Teachers Award ceremony at the Delhi Secretariat, for their contribution to education.

Among them was Ashoshika Bharodia, a teacher of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Pocket 4, Mayur Vihar Phase 1, who organised sessions for her students at their Jhuggis in Chilla Khadar during the lockdown during COVID-19 pandemic last year. Also felicitated was Parvinder Kumar, In-charge of Core Academic Unit who along with his teammates created thousands of worksheets and conducted live classes for students.

They were felicitated by Sisodia, in presence of Director of Education Udit Prakash and Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma.

“We are here exactly a year after the complete lockdown was imposed for the first time in our country. Our education system was badly hit by the pandemic as school closures left everyone clueless about the teaching-learning during the COVID times. But, our teachers and school principals really stepped up to the occasion and showed unparalleled grit and determination in responding to this situation,” said Sisodia.

“We need to build correct approaches and develop 360 degree assessments for our students. The premise of rote-learning evaluated through an end of year 3-hour exam is an injustice to our students and teachers. The challenge is to eliminate rote-learning practices and this is why we are at the juncture of establishing the Delhi Education Board,” he said.

In a statement, the Delhi government said of the 98 teachers and principals, 63 were females and 35 were males.

“There were 69 from Delhi government schools, 18 from private schools and 11 from Municipal Corporations of Delhi schools. The awardees comprised of special educators, arts and music teachers, librarians, Mentor Teachers, sports teachers, and vocational teachers. In addition to that, Delhi Government has also awarded 11 teachers and officers for their exemplary commitment in executing semi online teaching learning activities and COVID relief work,” the government said.