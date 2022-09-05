scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

‘Mischievous, misleading’: CBI on Sisodia claim that officer’s suicide was linked to excise policy probe

Sisodia said it has been “found that Deputy Legal Advisor in CBI, Jitendra Kumar died by suicide because of pressure to implicate the AAP leader in the investigation into the excise policy scam".

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaks during a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

The CBI said Monday the allegations levelled against it by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that an agency official died by suicide because of pressure to implicate the AAP leader in the investigation into the excise policy scam as ‘mischievous and misleading’.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia said AAP leaders had “found that that [Deputy Legal Advisor in CBI, Jitendra] Kumar was being pressurised to build a false case against me in a wrong manner and pressure was being built to arrest me… he committed suicide under pressure”.

Also Read |BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

The CBI in a statement said, “CBI strongly refutes this statement by Shri Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Shri Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case. He was Deputy Legal Advisor in charge of prosecution; in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who are conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi. Further, as per the Delhi Police, which is conducting an inquest into the death, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note.”

To Sisodia’s claim the CBI has “nearly” given him a clean chit after not finding anything in the raid and search of this house and bank locker, the probe agency said the excise policy case is under investigation.

“As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused. The mischievous and misleading statement of Shri Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer,” the agency added in the statement.

In August, the CBI had raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the AAP Government’s excise policy brought out in November 2021.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:43:48 pm
Ladakh to have India’s first ‘Dark Sky Reserve’ to promote astrology tourism

