scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Manish Sisodia most honest; BJP scared of AAP’s expansion: Arvind Kejriwal after LG calls for CBI probe into Delhi Excise Policy

“I’ve known Sisodia for 22 years and I have never seen anyone as honest or as much of a deshbhakt as him,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 2:18:32 pm
cambridge university manish sisodia world education forum 2022Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday defended Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called for a CBI probe into the AAP government’s Delhi Excise Policy and accused Sisodia of procedural lapses.

“I’ve known Sisodia for 22 years and I have never seen anyone as honest or as much of a deshbhakt as him,” Kejriwal said. Accusing the LG of making “false allegations”, Kejriwal added, “you arrested Satyendra Jain, who was working in the health sector, and now want to put Sisodia, who is making careers and lives of lakhs of children in Delhi, in jail.”

Calling his political adversaries the “children of Savarkar”, Kejriwal said, “we are the children of Bhagat Singh, who refused to bow his head before the British and was hanged to death.” “We are not afraid of jail,” he added.

Saxena recommended the CBI inquiry after a recent report by the Chief Secretary established violations of the Delhi Excise Act 2009. He alleged that Sisodia was providing undue benefits to liquor licensees. It has also been alleged that AAP may have used this money during the Punjab elections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times overPremium
RK/RKAY movie review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years

The report by the Chief Secretary to the LG is in accordance with Rule 57 of the ToBR 1993, which mandates the former to flag any deviation from laid down procedures to the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister, the sources informed.

The AAP government’s excise policy, which was widely opposed by the Opposition, was introduced in the middle of the deadly Delta wave of the Covid-19 pandemic vide a Kejriwal-headed Cabinet. “It was done so with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons in lieu of financial benefits to individuals at the highest echelons of the government leading up to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia,” the sources said.

Sisodia, who is in-charge of the excise department, has allegedly allowed a “waiver of Rs 144.36 crore singularly to the liquor cartel, on the tendered license fee under the excuse of Covid-19 pandemic”.

Denying the allegations, Kejriwal said: “BJP is behind us and they are now scared of the party’s expansion across the country.”

More from Delhi

AAP will not be deterred by attempts to bring it down, the Delhi Chief Minister said. “They cannot see us rise to a national level thus they are resorting to such measures. But nothing will stop us.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

CBSE Class 12 results: Noida girl gets a perfect score of 500/500

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

‘India’s image being hampered’: AAP hits out at PM over Kejriwal’s Singapore trip

5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

5 things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

RK/RKAY review: Rajat Kapoor film is meta several times over

Premium
Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night
Moosewala murder

Body of ‘shooter’ killed in encounter cremated in the dead of night

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

You can fly Akasa Air from Aug 7; here are the routes, prices

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free

Premium
200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement