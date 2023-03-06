scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Sisodia being subjected to mental torture by CBI: AAP

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Sisodia’s arrest has shaken AAP. That is why three-four senior AAP leaders hold press conferences and demonstrations on Sisodia's arrest.”

Manish Sisodia arrest, Manish Sisodia, AAP Manish Sisodia, AAP, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsDeputy CM Manish Sisodia

The AAP Sunday alleged that the CBI is “mentally torturing and harassing” former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to accept the allegations made against him in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with the case on February 28, had told a Delhi court Saturday that he was subjected to several hours of CBI questioning, which was mental harassment.

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged: “The CBI does not have any documentary evidence to prove Sisodia has embezzled even a rupee. Because of lack of evidence, their whole game is to get him to admit to baseless allegations through torture and to sign a false confession one way or another.”

Kalkaji MLA Atishi also accused CBI officers of “torturing Sisodia to please their political bosses in the BJP”. “We saw movies about prevalence of custodial torture, creation of pressure, and signing false confessions but this is happening in real now…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 05:40 IST
