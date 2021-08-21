Sisodia alleges bid by Centre to raid 15 people, including AAP leaders

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday alleged that the central government has asked several agencies to raid and file cases against “a list of 15 people”, including several AAP members.

He raised these allegations during a press conference Saturday. “We have come to know from reliable sources that Prime Minister Modi ji has given a list of 15 people to the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana. The Prime Minister has given the CBI, ED and Delhi Police the task to raid them, register fake FIRs against them and ruin them before the next election… Among these 15 people are also several names from the Aam Aadmi Party. It has been said that these people need to be ruined because they can be a threat in the next election… Rakesh Asthana is his brahmastra and he has activated this brahmastra to ruin these 15 political people before the next election or else it will be very difficult. We have also been told that Rakesh Asthana has promised to do what is required to ruin them,” he alleged.

The allegation comes days after the Home Ministry informed the Delhi government that the CBI is being recommended to initiate a preliminary enquiry into a DTC low-floor bus deal.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to comment Saturday, and wrote: “Do politics for votes, win the trust of the public. So many false cases were made against us, raids were done. Nothing was found. Now you want to do more false cases and conduct more raids? You are welcome.”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor referred to the allegations as a diversion. “Sisodia’s statement today of a list of leaders being prepared to harass them is a part of the victim card projection series. People of Delhi want a reply from the AAP government on DTC bus scam and waterlogging across the city on which they have no reply. So, to divert public attention from their corruption and failure, AAP leaders are talking of an imaginary list of leaders,” he said.

Sisodia said that raids have been conducted and cases registered against AAP leaders in the past, which did not yield anything.

“Send your police, your CBI, your income tax department, the ED. You have sent all departments in the past, you can send them again, we welcome them all. We do politics of honesty and integrity… But while welcoming them all, we would like to ask the Prime Minister… There have been two raids in my house by the CBI for six hours each. Can you tell the country what you found in those? There are 12 cases against Satyendar Jain registered by the FIR. What came out of them? 21 of our MLAs were arrested based on fake FIRs. When these matters reached the courts, in many cases the court told off the police…,” he said.