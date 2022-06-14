Sisodia: 65% attendance at ‘Mission Buniyaad’ camps daily

scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Under this programme, all students of classes III to IX are being taught foundational reading, writing and numeracy. While summer vacations began last month, all children have been asked to attend summer camp in their schools.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 1:54:55 am
11Despite summer vacations, Mission Buniyaad camps have been seeing more than 65% attendance every day, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday. He visited two government schools during the day to review the implementation of Mission Buniyaad, which has been in force since April 1, when schools in the city began functioning fully after Covid-induced disruptions.

“The last two years with Covid were tough for students, and have widened the learning gap. We do not want a generation to move ahead with this gap… Our primary objective is to help children strengthen their foundational skills, instead of getting them burdened by the syllabus. Along with this, after the pandemic, we have also increased coverage of Mission Buniyaad till Class IX to guide students better. Currently, about 10 lakh students are part of this mission, and attendance has always been recorded at over 65% every day,” said Sisodia.

He added, “Teachers at Delhi government schools have left no stone unturned to help students resume their studies in a better way… Along with this, they also convinced parents to send their children back to school… Parents have also responded positively….”

