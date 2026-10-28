Over 1 lakh special camps held in Delhi, only 27,510 apply for enrolment as new voters

Form 6 is used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. BLOs usually sit at these camps with Form 6 applications and help citizens out in filling the form.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
4 min readNew DelhiOct 28, 2026 12:14 AM IST
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Only 27,510 applications seeking inclusion in Delhi’s electoral roll were received at over one lakh special camps organised across the Capital during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Tuesday.

This comes after 47.57 lakh names were excluded from the draft roll released on August 31. Until October 26, the poll body received 2.67 lakh Form 6 applications, including 27,510 at the special camps, seeking to get their names included in the final electoral roll, scheduled to be published on December 4.

Form 6 is used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. BLOs usually sit at these camps with Form 6 applications and help citizens out in filling the form.

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Also Read | Delhi SIR | Thinking of passing an order: Supreme Court on plea over Form 6

Only three days remain for one to file claims and objections, including Form 6 applications.

Under fire over the scale of deletions from voter lists in the nationwide SIR exercise, the Election Commission of India (ECI), on September 29, had directed 20 states and Union territories where the SIR exercise had been completed to conduct a special drive to enrol eligible voters left out of the electoral roll.

The CEO’s office said more than one lakh special camps had been organised across Delhi’s 14,947 polling stations over seven Sundays since September 20. Camps were also held at educational institutions and universities, night shelters and areas affected by demolitions.

Of the 27,510 Form 6 applications received at the special camps, 25,255 came from polling station locations, 1,706 from colleges and universities, and 549 from camps for homeless people, transgender persons and sex workers.

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The special camps received 38,849 applications in all, including 10,729 Form 8 applications for changes in existing electoral entries and 610 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names.

Also Read | SIR in Delhi: Supreme Court says notices seem ‘mechanical’, seeks ECI's response

The figures indicate that nearly 73,000 camps did not receive a single Form 6 application.

The Indian Express had reported on Monday that few people were turning up at the camps, with booth level officers (BLOs) in several areas saying they had received few or no applications. At an MCD school in East Delhi’s Chilla village, a BLO had said he had not received a single Form 6 application through the day. In New Moti Bagh, another BLO said he had visited 42 houses over five hours and received four applications.

Also Read | Draft SIR list shows statistical absurdities. Audit by an independent agency is needed

The low turnout at the camps is reflected in the overall enrolment figures during the claims and objections period. From August 31, when the draft roll was published, until October 26, Delhi received 2.67 lakh Form 6 applications. These include 27,510 applications received in the special camps. Additionally, 2.12 lakh Form 6 applications were received before the draft roll was published.

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Also Read | 6 lessons from a public audit of the SIR in Delhi

According to the CEO’s data, Delhi received 20,074 Form 7 applications and over one lakh Form 8 applications during the claims and objections period until October 26. Before the draft roll was published, 51,471 Form 7 applications and 2.60 lakh Form 8 applications had been received till August 30.

Delhi had around 1.45 crore electors when the SIR began on June 30. When the draft electoral roll was published on August 31, around 97.53 lakh names were retained, while 47.57 lakh electors were categorised as absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate (ASDD) after enumeration forms were not returned.

The revision also flagged 33.14 lakh cases involving electors who could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR or whose records showed logical discrepancies. According to the CEO’s office, notices in 31.26 lakh cases had been disposed of and the cases parked for inclusion in the final electoral roll.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

 

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