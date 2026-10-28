Over 1 lakh special camps held in Delhi, only 27,510 apply for enrolment as new voters

Only 27,510 applications seeking inclusion in Delhi’s electoral roll were received at over one lakh special camps organised across the Capital during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to data released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Tuesday.

This comes after 47.57 lakh names were excluded from the draft roll released on August 31. Until October 26, the poll body received 2.67 lakh Form 6 applications, including 27,510 at the special camps, seeking to get their names included in the final electoral roll, scheduled to be published on December 4.

Form 6 is used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. BLOs usually sit at these camps with Form 6 applications and help citizens out in filling the form.