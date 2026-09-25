Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Neha Bora among over 60 protesters detained near Jantar Mantar

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At least 60 people, including All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora, political analyst Yogendra Yadav, social activist Anjali Bhardwaj, Advocate Prashant Bhushan and CPI(M) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, were detained near Jantar Mantar on Friday while protesting against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
According to Delhi Police, the protesters had not taken permission for the assembly at Jantar Mantar, and Section 163 was imposed in the New Delhi district, prohibiting the gathering of five or more people.
The call for the protest was given by the AISA, and police had put up barricades around Jantar Mantar. As the protesters started gathering near Parliament Street, the police did not allow them to enter Jantar Mantar.
While being detained, Neha Bora said, “This give-and-take cannot happen between the Election Commissioner and the BJP government. The Election Commissioner helps the BJP government win elections, and after winning the election, Delhi Police, on the direction of the BJP, will protect the Election Commissioner. This is not going to happen.”
Yogendra Yadav said, “The nexus between Gyanesh Kumar and the BJP has become apparent… they may be able to stop the impeachment in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but now the people will bring impeachment to the streets.”
Police took the detained protesters in buses to different police stations in north and northwest Delhi and later released them.
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