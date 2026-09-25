Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Neha Bora among over 60 protesters detained near Jantar Mantar

As the protesters started gathering near Parliament Street, the police did not allow them to enter Jantar Mantar. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

At least 60 people, including All India Students’ Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora, political analyst Yogendra Yadav, social activist Anjali Bhardwaj, Advocate Prashant Bhushan and CPI(M) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, were detained near Jantar Mantar on Friday while protesting against the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to Delhi Police, the protesters had not taken permission for the assembly at Jantar Mantar, and Section 163 was imposed in the New Delhi district, prohibiting the gathering of five or more people.

Express Investigation | 14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected on record to poll panel steps

The call for the protest was given by the AISA, and police had put up barricades around Jantar Mantar. As the protesters started gathering near Parliament Street, the police did not allow them to enter Jantar Mantar.