SIR in Delhi: Deadlines extended only 15 per cent forms digitised so far

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Delhi as only around 15% of enumeration forms have been digitised so far.
The house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), which began on June 30 and was originally scheduled to conclude by July 29, will now continue till August 8. The final electoral roll will now be published on October 19 instead of October 10.
The national capital has more than 1.45 crore voters. While enumeration forms have been distributed to over 99% of these electors, forms of only around 21.75 lakh or 14.99% electors have been digitised so far, shows data provided by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Delhi.
“We have extended the deadlines so that the least number of people are excluded from the draft rolls,” an official from the CEO office said.
“If BLOs are given more time to complete their work, the digitisation and verification processes will see less instances of mismatch in details…,” the official explained.
Old Delhi, East Delhi and Southeast Delhi have emerged as the worst performing districts in terms of digitisation of forms, with the figure standing at less than 10%. The Central, Northeast and South districts have digitised 11.19%, 11.71% and 11.79% forms respectively.
The only two districts to have digitised over one-fifth remuneration forms are Southwest at 21.80% and Outer North at 29.57%.
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“Several people are taking time to understand the process. Correcting forms of those who have made mistakes also takes up a lot of our time,” said Neha Rawat, a school teacher deployed as a BLO in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar. “I am awake late into the night doing SIR work after putting my children to sleep,” she says.
Naresh, a primary school teacher on BLO duty in Najafgarh’s Dharampura Extension points out that the BLOs also have to fill forms on behalf of many. “Every form takes around 10-12 minutes.”
The draft electoral rolls will be out on August 17 instead of August 5.
The window for filing claims and objections, which earlier was August 5-September 4, is August 17-September 16 now. Claims and objections can now be disposed of by October 15 against the previous deadline of October 3.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More