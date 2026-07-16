SIR in Delhi: Deadlines extended only 15 per cent forms digitised so far

The draft electoral rolls will be out on August 17 instead of August 5.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Delhi as only around 15% of enumeration forms have been digitised so far.

The house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), which began on June 30 and was originally scheduled to conclude by July 29, will now continue till August 8. The final electoral roll will now be published on October 19 instead of October 10.

The national capital has more than 1.45 crore voters. While enumeration forms have been distributed to over 99% of these electors, forms of only around 21.75 lakh or 14.99% electors have been digitised so far, shows data provided by the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Delhi.