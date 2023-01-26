Sir Ganga Ram specialist in genetic medicine Dr IC Verma wins Padma Shri

Among this year’s Padma Shri awardees is Dr Ishwar Chandra Verma, advisor at Institute of Medical Genetics and Genomics in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who has gone on to become the only doctor from Delhi to win the country’s fourth-highest civilian award in 2023.

Dr Verma is a renowned specialist in genetic medicine and has been working at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for many years now.

After practising for one and half years in medicine in East Africa, he acquired training in pediatric and genetics from London.

From 1967 till 1996, he worked at AlIMS where he established himself as a professor of pediatrics and the head of the genetic department. Later, this unit got recognition as WHO collaborating centre in genetics for creditable performance. After AIIMS, he joined Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as the head of the department of genetic medicine.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Verma said it is a matter of great pride for him and he is happy that his work of 50 years has been recognised. “I have been working in genetics for so long and started at a time when not many were interested in this field. I have worked with many tribal communities in Kerala, Odisha, Andaman,” he said, adding that understanding genetics plays a very important role in patient care. “The study of genetics is based on DNA that decides our future. Although it gets modified by environment and certain conditions, it is a deciding factor for treatments and healthcare,” Dr Verma added.

Dr Verma is also trained in genetics in Children’s Hospital in Zurich, which falls under the University of Zurich, Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, USA, and National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, USA.

He has been a recipient of various prestigious awards including the FRCP Fellowship, Ranbaxy Science Award, ICMR, NAMS and BC Roy Medical Council award.

In 2003, he made a successful entry in the LIMCA book of records as a pioneer in genetics in India. To deliver his knowledge worldwide, Dr Verma imparted training in many national and international healthcare organisations.

For the past two decades, Dr Verma has been a member of the advisory body of the World Health Organisation Committee of Genetic Disorder. He headed the Indian Society of Human Genetics.

His research added valuable contributions in the field of pediatric genetics and community health in India.