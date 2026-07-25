SIR enumeration ends in Haryana; 9.7 lakh voters ‘uncollectable’ in Gurgaon, Faridabad

Official data from the SIR exercise showed Gurgaon district posted the lowest digitisation rate at 70.73 per cent. (Representational image)

As the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) field enumeration exercise concluded in Haryana on Friday, over 9.7 lakh voters across Gurgaon and Faridabad districts have been excluded from the upcoming draft voter rolls.

The excluded number of 9,73,589 constitutes over 28 per cent of the combined voter base of the two districts. According to official data, these voters have been marked “uncollectable” due to permanent shifting, long-term absence, death, or duplicate entries.

The final status report released on July 24 showed a stark urban-rural divide in electoral verification in the state. Out of Haryana’s 2.06 crore registered electors in 22 districts, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) digitised enumeration forms for over 1.72 crore voters, achieving a statewide completion rate of 83.61 per cent. However, the state’s total pool of 33.8 lakh unmapped electors remains heavily concentrated in the National Capital Region (NCR) hubs of Gurgaon and Faridabad, which together account for nearly 28.8 percent of all unmapped voters in the state.