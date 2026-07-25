SIR enumeration ends in Haryana; 9.7 lakh voters ‘uncollectable’ in Gurgaon, Faridabad

As the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) field enumeration exercise concluded in Haryana on Friday, over 9.7 lakh voters across Gurgaon and Faridabad districts have been excluded from the upcoming draft voter rolls.
The excluded number of 9,73,589 constitutes over 28 per cent of the combined voter base of the two districts. According to official data, these voters have been marked “uncollectable” due to permanent shifting, long-term absence, death, or duplicate entries.
The final status report released on July 24 showed a stark urban-rural divide in electoral verification in the state. Out of Haryana’s 2.06 crore registered electors in 22 districts, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) digitised enumeration forms for over 1.72 crore voters, achieving a statewide completion rate of 83.61 per cent. However, the state’s total pool of 33.8 lakh unmapped electors remains heavily concentrated in the National Capital Region (NCR) hubs of Gurgaon and Faridabad, which together account for nearly 28.8 percent of all unmapped voters in the state.
Official data from the SIR exercise showed Gurgaon district posted the lowest digitisation rate at 70.73 per cent. Out of 15.5 lakh registered voters in Gurgaon, 10.9 lakh forms were digitised, while 4.55 lakh forms were categorised as “uncollectable”
Gurgaon, the worst performer
Within the district, Gurgaon Assembly Constituency (AC) emerged as the worst-performing seat statewide in terms of voter verification, with 40 per cent of its total electorate of 4,50,200 electors marked uncollectable. Badshahpur, the state’s largest constituency by voter strength (5,41,895 electors), followed closely with 1,76,590 unmapped voters (32.59 per cent). Sohna and Pataudi recorded uncollectable rates of 19.14 per cent and 15.56 per cent, respectively.
Neighbouring Faridabad logged the second-lowest digitization completion rate in Haryana at 72.57 per cent. Out of 18.8 lakh voters, BLOs digitised 13.7 lakh enumeration forms, leaving 5.1 lakh in the uncollectable column. Ballabhgarh constituency logged the highest unmapped proportion in the district, with 1.01 lakh out of 2.8 lakh electors (35.49 per cent) deemed uncollectable. Faridabad constituency saw 97,619 unmapped voters (35.37 per cent), while Tigaon recorded 99,240 (24.71 per cent), Faridabad NIT logged 91,508 (26.76 per cent), Badkhal recorded 89,309 (25.55 per cent), and Prithla registered 39,234 (16.72 per cent).
Demographic analysis of Haryana’s Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) voter data reveals that permanent migration is the primary driver behind the state’s unmapped electors. Statewide, permanent relocation accounted for 40.61 per cent (13.74 lakh) of all uncollectable forms. This was followed by absent electors at 27.75 per cent (9.39 lakh), deceased voters at 22.62 per cent (7.65 lakh), duplicate entries at 6.04 per cent (2.04 lakh), and other categories at 2.98 per cent (1.01 lakh).
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In urban Gurgaon constituency alone, 96,838 electors were found to have permanently shifted, 50,909 were marked absent during door-to-door verification, and 17,561 have died. Badshahpur recorded 79,498 permanent shiftings and 51,969 absent voters.
Fatehabad tops in digitisation rate
The slow progress in the urban NCR belt contrasts sharply with Haryana’s predominantly rural and agricultural districts, where BLOs achieved digitisation rates exceeding 90 per cent. Fatehabad led the state with a 92.88 per cent digitisation rate, reporting only 50,569 uncollectable forms out of 7,10,261 electors.
Mahendragarh recorded 91.46 per cent digitisation, Charkhi Dadri achieved 90.64 per cent, Sirsa reached 90.35 per cent, and Bhiwani touched 90.15 per cent. At the individual constituency level, Ellenabad in Sirsa district recorded the highest digitisation rate in the state at 95.91 per cent, followed by Loharu in Bhiwani (95.12 per cent) and Tohana in Fatehabad (94.78 per cent).
Across all 20,629 polling booths in Haryana’s 90 assembly constituencies, enumeration form downloading, printing, and distribution reached 100 per cent completion. Pending electors were reduced to zero in 89 of the 90 assembly constituencies as of July 24. Only the Uklana constituency in Hisar district retained a minor backlog of 1,458 pending electors out of its 2,.15 lakh voters, representing a negligible 0.01 per cent of the total state electorate.
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Election administration officials noted that with field door-to-door enumeration now wrapped up, the process transitions to final database reconciliation and draft electoral roll preparation.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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